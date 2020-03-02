UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Confirmed In Passenger On Moscow-Beijing Flight - Russian Embassy

A passenger on the flight Moscow-Beijing of Russia's Aeroflot is confirmed to have the novel coronavirus, the Russian Embassy in China said Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) A passenger on the flight Moscow-Beijing of Russia's Aeroflot is confirmed to have the novel coronavirus, the Russian Embassy in China said Monday.

"According to Beijing's Healthcare Committee, a foreigner who returned to Beijing on February 29 on SU204 flight of Russian airline Aeroflot was confirmed to have a respiratory condition caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). This passenger was flying from Iran via Moscow Sheremetyevo airport," the statement read.

