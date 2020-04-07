UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Death Toll In Iran Rises To 3,872

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 04:31 PM

Iran reported 133 more deaths from the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, pushing the death toll to 3,872, a health official said

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Iran reported 133 more deaths from the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, pushing the death toll to 3,872, a health official said.

Kianoush Jahanpour, a spokesman for the Health Ministry, said that 2,089 more people tested positive for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total infections to 62,589, Iran's state tv reported.

Jahanpour said 27,039 people have so far recovered and been discharged from hospitals, while 3,987 coronavirus patients are in critical condition.

Meanwhile, Iran's Labour news Agency (ILNA) reported that 11 more Iranian MPs tested positive for the coronavirus, which raises the number of infected lawmakers to 34.

Last week, Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani tested positive for the novel COVID-19.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 183 countries and regions.

Data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University shows worldwide infections surpassing 1.35 million with death toll nearing 75,000. More than 285,000 people have recovered.

