UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Death Toll Rises To 3,139 In China

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 12:05 PM

Coronavirus death toll rises to 3,139 in China

The number of people who lost their lives in China due to deadly novel coronavirus rose to 3,139, the country's National Health Commission said on Tuesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :The number of people who lost their lives in China due to deadly novel coronavirus rose to 3,139, the country's National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

A total of 17 people lost their lives in China over the last 24 hours, and 19 new cases were registered in the epicenter of the outbreak.

There are currently 80,754 registered cases in China with 4,794 in serious condition; notably, 16,982 people are in hospitals for observation.

On the other hand, the number of people who lost their lives after a quarantined hotel collapsed in Fujian province rose to 18.

Local authorities said there were 12 people trapped under debris.

The global death toll from the coronavirus is around 3,800 with some 100,000 confirmed cases since COVID-19 emerged in China in December, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Related Topics

World China Hotel December From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NAB court reserves verdict on Faryal Talpur's plea ..

7 minutes ago

Gulf stocks rally as oil prices recover

7 seconds ago

PML-N's leadership to not be permitted further ext ..

9 seconds ago

PM to launch Data4Pakistan project today

16 minutes ago

Kashmiris to attain freedom from Indian occupation ..

35 minutes ago

Women facing exploitation, they are kept deprived: ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.