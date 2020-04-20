UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Death Toll Rises To 5,209 In Iran

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 04:20 PM

Coronavirus death toll rises to 5,209 in Iran

Iran reported 91 new fatalities from coronavirus, raising the death toll to 5,209, state media said on Monday

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Iran reported 91 new fatalities from coronavirus, raising the death toll to 5,209, state media said on Monday.

The Iranian state television reported Kianoush Jahanpour, a spokesman for the Health Ministry, as saying that 1,294 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 83,505.

Jahanpour added that 59,273 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, whereas 3,389 patients were in critical condition.

The disease that was first detected in Wuhan, China late last year has spread to 185 countries and regions.

It has killed more than 165,000 people and infected over 2.4 million, according to the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

Iran China Wuhan Media TV From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PBIF demands stimulus for all sectors: Mian Zahid ..

16 minutes ago

Kulachi police arrest six gamblers

8 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) confiscates thre ..

8 minutes ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) issues po ..

8 minutes ago

Iran's COVID-19 cases reach 83,505

2 minutes ago

Three medical centres sealed, five violators book ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.