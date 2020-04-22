UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 110,000 In Europe: AFP Tally

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 03:25 PM

Coronavirus death toll tops 110,000 in Europe: AFP tally

The death toll from the novel coronavirus in Europe has passed 110,000, according to figures compiled by AFP from official sources by 0920 GMT on Wednesday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :The death toll from the novel coronavirus in Europe has passed 110,000, according to figures compiled by AFP from official sources by 0920 GMT on Wednesday.

With 110,192 people dead from 1,246,840 cases registered, Europe is the hardest hit continent by the pandemic that has killed 177,368 people around the world.

Italy has recorded 24,648 deaths, Spain 21,717, France 20,796 and Britain 17,337.

Related Topics

Dead World Europe France Spain From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs meeting to review ..

2 minutes ago

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 1 ..

2 minutes ago

PM briefed over Info ministry's coronavirus awaren ..

2 minutes ago

Preparations Underway for UNSC 5 Teleconference Su ..

6 minutes ago

Kremlin Calls for Analyzing Oil Price Dynamics Aft ..

6 minutes ago

Iran hails military satellite launch as US tension ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.