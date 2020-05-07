UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 150,000 In Europe: AFP Tally

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 03:23 PM

Coronavirus death toll tops 150,000 in Europe: AFP tally

The number of people killed by the new coronavirus in Europe has surpassed 150,000, most of them in Britain, Italy, Spain and France, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources at 0910 GMT Thursday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :The number of people killed by the new coronavirus in Europe has surpassed 150,000, most of them in Britain, Italy, Spain and France, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources at 0910 GMT Thursday.

With a total of 150,138 deaths out of 1,640,799 cases, Europe is the continent hardest hit by the virus which has claimed the lives of 263,573 people around the world.

Britain has registered the most deaths in Europe at 30,076 along with Italy at 29,684, followed by Spain (26,070 fatalities) and France (25,809).

