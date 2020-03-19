(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) : Coronavirus (COVID-19) is not dangerous like dengue and other contagious diseases, but people need to be careful and adopt precautionary measures.

This was advised by ENT Specialist Dr Khalid Hussain of Services Hospital Lahore while talking to APP on Thursday. He said that there was no need to get panicked as it could be harmful for the business activities and foreign investment in the country. He said that no casualty had so far been reported in Punjab.

The medical expert said that no doubt the virus had reached around 150 countries so far, and China, Italy, Iran and some other countries are the worst-hit nations. However, he added, the solution to the crisis was only protective measures, as its vaccine could not be prepared so far. He said China had succeeded in preparing a testing kit for its early diagnosis.

Responding to a question, Dr Khalid said: "Its survival time period on hands is 10 minutes and after that, it ultimately expires. On cloths, its time span is around two hours and it is eliminated by spreading clothes in sunshine.

" The health expert said that survival rate had so far been over 98 per cent among those infected by the dreadful virus.

He advised people to avoid ice-cream and other cold drinks and use tea and coffee as the virus grows in cold environment.

To another question, he said that next 15 days were crucial because it could not survive over 26 centigrade temperatures.

Giving guidelines for protection from the virus, he said that people should ensure cleanliness at their workplaces and should adopt good hygiene and infection control practices.

He requested people to avoid handshake and touching eyes, mouth and nose with unwashed hands, and clean their hands with a hand sanitizer.

Dr Khalid said that people should encourage respiratory etiquette, including covering coughs and sneezes with handkerchief, tissue paper or elbow which is the best way to avoid the spread of cold and flu.

The ENT specialist said that people should use face masks upon prescription of a doctor in case of cough or flu. He said that prevention is the best weapon to prevent coronavirus.