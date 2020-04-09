Coronavirus Emergency Fund to be utilized for recovery of virus affectees, says CS Sindh

Sindh Cheif Secretary (CS) Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah has said that the Coronavirus Emergency Fund has been made transparent and it will be used for the recovery of Coronavirus afferctees and their families

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Cheif Secretary (CS) Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah has said that the Coronavirus Emergency Fund has been made transparent and it will be used for the recovery of Coronavirus afferctees and their families.

He stated this while chairing an important meeting of the Coronavirus Emergency Fund Committee, according to a communique on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by members of the Coronavirus Emergency Fund Committee and Brigadier Shahzad Saeed of Field Hospital Expo Cerntre.

The meeting was briefed about the Coronavirus Emergency Fund and Field Hospital Expo Centre.

The meeting discussed establishment of Task Force in hospitals, staff of the Coronavirus Emergency Fund and mapping of medical equipments and other matters came under discussion.

The Chief Secretary on the occasion said that all information pertaining to the Coronavirus Emergency Fund had been uploaded on the website of the Sindh Finance Department.

The fund was being utilized on the recommendations of the committee, he said.