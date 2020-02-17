Coronavirus Fears Keep 15% of Finnish Citizens from Traveling Abroad - Survey

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) A total of 15 percent of Finnish nationals are trying to abstain from making trips overseas due to fears related to the novel coronavirus outbreak, a survey from Maaseudun Tulevaisuus newspaper on Monday revealed.

"Fifteen percent of Finnish nationals fear [traveling abroad due to] coronavirus infection, 78 percent are not worried about it and 7 percent abstained from answering. The age or place of residence of the respondents did not influence answers much, but their professional position made a difference. Students are afraid the least of all � 8 percent � while unemployed people are the most fearful," the survey showed.

Coronavirus did not significantly affect people's intentions to travel within the country � only 6 percent of people planned to cancel domestic trips, the poll said.

The survey was carried out from February 3-10 by Kantar TNS global research group for Maaseudun Tulevaisuus newspaper among 1,111 Finnish citizens. The margin of error stands at 3 percent.

The new strain of coronavirus � COVID-19 � was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan last December and has since spread to more than 25 countries. The virus has already resulted in 1,775 fatalities, with over 70,000 people having been infected.