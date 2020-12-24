UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Gripped Hazara Division With 217 Deaths

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 01:51 PM

Coronavirus gripped Hazara division with 217 deaths

The second wave of COVID-19 fully gripped the Hazara division where 217 people died on Thursday while 7760 people have been tested Coronavirus positive and 6789 have been recovered in 8 districts of the region

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :The second wave of COVID-19 fully gripped the Hazara division where 217 people died on Thursday while 7760 people have been tested Coronavirus positive and 6789 have been recovered in 8 districts of the region.

Two days ago Abbottabad was on the top of the Coronavirus chart in the country with a 40.2 percent positive ratio.

According to the health department statistics, in district Abbottabad during the second wave of Coronavirus 128 people have lost lives, Battagram 18, Haripur 36 and Mansehra 37 patients died owing to COVID-19.

Due to the negligence of masses and violation of Coronavirus SOPs, the spread of the outbreak is becoming more lethal and the number of the COVID-19 positive cases are increasing day by day where the total number of the patients were 7760 while 6789 have been recovered and 4626 test reports are awaited, it is expected that the number of Coronavirus positive cases would increase after confirmation of awaited test reports.

Current COVID-19 active cases in Hazara division have reached 759 where the share of district Abbottabad was 260, Mansehra 247, Battagram 32, Haripur 182, Upper Kohistan 13, Lower Kohistan 16, Kolai Palis 2 and Toraghar 7.

District Abbottabad, Mansehra and Haripur are the top three with the highest ratio of Coronavirus positive cases in the Hazara division, particularly district Abbottabad is the worst hit by the pandemic which was a couple of days on the top in all over the country with 40.2 percent of positive ratio.

District administrations and health department are trying their best to aware people and enforce Coronavirus SOPs all over the Hazara division but people have yet to understand the threat of the outbreak.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Died Mansehra Haripur Kohistan All Share Best Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan shares emotional reflections during is ..

20 minutes ago

Virus dampens holidays worldwide as vaccinations g ..

4 minutes ago

World's best players to contest at Australian Open ..

4 minutes ago

Kashmiris hate BJP for its anti-Muslim, anti-Kashm ..

4 minutes ago

National COVID-19 positivity ratio records 6.07 pe ..

4 minutes ago

Mongolia logs 6 new COVID-19 cases, 43 recoveries

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.