Coronavirus gripped Hazara division with 217 deaths

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :The second wave of COVID-19 fully gripped the Hazara division where 217 people died on Thursday while 7760 people have been tested Coronavirus positive and 6789 have been recovered in 8 districts of the region.

Two days ago Abbottabad was on the top of the Coronavirus chart in the country with a 40.2 percent positive ratio.

According to the health department statistics, in district Abbottabad during the second wave of Coronavirus 128 people have lost lives, Battagram 18, Haripur 36 and Mansehra 37 patients died owing to COVID-19.

Due to the negligence of masses and violation of Coronavirus SOPs, the spread of the outbreak is becoming more lethal and the number of the COVID-19 positive cases are increasing day by day where the total number of the patients were 7760 while 6789 have been recovered and 4626 test reports are awaited, it is expected that the number of Coronavirus positive cases would increase after confirmation of awaited test reports.

Current COVID-19 active cases in Hazara division have reached 759 where the share of district Abbottabad was 260, Mansehra 247, Battagram 32, Haripur 182, Upper Kohistan 13, Lower Kohistan 16, Kolai Palis 2 and Toraghar 7.

District Abbottabad, Mansehra and Haripur are the top three with the highest ratio of Coronavirus positive cases in the Hazara division, particularly district Abbottabad is the worst hit by the pandemic which was a couple of days on the top in all over the country with 40.2 percent of positive ratio.

District administrations and health department are trying their best to aware people and enforce Coronavirus SOPs all over the Hazara division but people have yet to understand the threat of the outbreak.