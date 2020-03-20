Coronavirus hit hard mobile business across KP

Mobile's business activities likely to stay in halt amid coronavirus fears as the global coronavirus hit Pakistan's mobile phone's business industry badly, over millions of people affiliated with smart phones trade are facing numerous troubles

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) : Mobile's business activities likely to stay in halt amid coronavirus fears as the global coronavirus hit Pakistan's mobile phone's business industry badly, over millions of people affiliated with smart phones trade are facing numerous troubles.

Its not only hit business community, but also having great impact on mobile phones users as well.

During a visit to different markets of the mobile parts and accessories the rates are increasing with every passing day while market facing shortage different mobile phone parts due to which the wholesale dealers sell it on high rates.

It directly affects the general public and mobile users, wholesale dealers in Peshawar Wahab Mohmand and Shahab Mohmand, informed APP.

They said that they were paying huge amount in term of rent of the shops in posh areas, but the trade become zero as far as visit of the customers, small shopkeepers so the govt should take a steps and facilitate the people facing millions of rupees loss on dialing basis.

Another businessman hailing from Khawzakhala, Swat, Shah Faisal, when contacted, said, Malakand region is Pakistan's second largest division and mobile phones business was on its peak especially at Swat where large segment of society attached to this business.

He said, in the pre-terrorism era, the people of Swat were mostly attached with tourism industries but soon after going toward a complete normalcy, most of the people have invested millions in mobiles phone businesses where majority have only it as a single source of income.

Usman 40, who is Vice President of Swat's, Mobiles Phone Industry, has said that mobile phones industry is suffering a lot from the coronavirus spread which severely hits the business. He said that China is the biggest exporter of trending mobiles phones in the market. "Now we are selling out products which we have in stock as Pakistan has suspended trade activities with China we are facing very hard circumstances.