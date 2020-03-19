UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus-Infected Woman Dies In Moscow - Regional Monitoring Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 02:03 PM

Coronavirus-Infected Woman Dies in Moscow - Regional Monitoring Center

A 79-year-old woman with COVID-19 died in the hospital, she had a number of chronic diseases, the coronavirus monitoring center in Moscow said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) A 79-year-old woman with COVID-19 died in the hospital, she had a number of chronic diseases, the coronavirus monitoring center in Moscow said Thursday.

According to the head doctor at the hospital specializing in infections, the woman suffered from diabetes, atherosclerotic vascular disease and high blood pressure.

The woman was hospitalized on March 13, but her relatives insisted that she be transferred to a private medical center the following day. However, after she tested positive for the coronavirus, the patient was transferred to a specialized hospital.

Related Topics

Moscow Doctor Died March Women From Blood Coronavirus

Recent Stories

European stocks mixed at open after ECB stimulus

1 minute ago

Youth killed on road in Sargodha

4 minutes ago

President Alvi urges people to forget their differ ..

29 minutes ago

German police in nationwide raids on far-right gro ..

4 minutes ago

N. Korea Prohibits Using Public Transport Without ..

4 minutes ago

Italy's High COVID-19 Mortality Rate Linked to Agi ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.