Coronavirus-Infected Woman Dies in Moscow - Regional Monitoring Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) A 79-year-old woman with COVID-19 died in the hospital, she had a number of chronic diseases, the coronavirus monitoring center in Moscow said Thursday.

According to the head doctor at the hospital specializing in infections, the woman suffered from diabetes, atherosclerotic vascular disease and high blood pressure.

The woman was hospitalized on March 13, but her relatives insisted that she be transferred to a private medical center the following day. However, after she tested positive for the coronavirus, the patient was transferred to a specialized hospital.