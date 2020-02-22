Coronavirus Infection Tally in Northern Italy Passes 50

(@FahadShabbir)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2020) Italy reported a rapid rise in cases of infection with the new strain of coronavirus on Saturday after dozens tested positive in two northern regions, bringing the total to 51.

Attilio Fontana, the president of Lombardy, said 39 people in his province had come down with the COVID-19 disease, with another 12 cases detected in neighboring Venetto. The previous infection total stood at 17.

The Lombardy outbreak began in the town of Codogno, where a 77-year-old woman died from the disease on Saturday, becoming the country's second virus-related fatality.

Authorities have told residents of Codogno and nine nearby towns to stay at home. All public gatherings have been canceled and some 250 people isolated.

The first death in Italy occurred in Padua in the Veneto region on Friday where a 78-year-old man succumbed to a respiratory complication after having a dinner with a friend who just returned from a trip to China, the epicenter of the outbreak.