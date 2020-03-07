UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Infections In Germany Rise By 45 To 684

Muhammad Irfan 52 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 04:52 PM

Coronavirus Infections in Germany Rise by 45 to 684

The number of coronavirus cases in Germany rose by 45 since late Friday to 684 cases on Saturday, the Robert Koch Institute said in an updated situation report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases in Germany rose by 45 since late Friday to 684 cases on Saturday, the Robert Koch Institute said in an updated situation report.

More than a half of patients diagnosed with the COVID-19 viral disease live in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia, where the infected tally rose by 26 overnight.

The southern state of Bavaria has 117 cases, followed by Baden-Wuerttemberg with 116 cases. All but one German states have confirmed coronavirus infections.

The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has meanwhile topped 100,000, with more than 90 countries reporting infections, which began in China in December.

