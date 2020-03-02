UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Infections Outside China Pass 7,000 - WHO

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 12:03 PM

The number of infections with the new strain of coronavirus outside China has reached 7,169, the World Health Organization said in a situation report on Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) The number of infections with the new strain of coronavirus outside China has reached 7,169, the World Health Organization said in a situation report on Sunday.

Five more countries Azerbaijan, Ecuador, Ireland, Monaco and Qatar have reported infections over the past day, raising the number of countries with confirmed cases to 58.

The death toll for these countries stands at 104 after 18 people succumbed to the COVID-19 disease in the past 24 hours. They were in Italy, South Korea and Iran.

In mainland China, the infected tally is estimated at 79,968,. Of them 2,873 died, according to WHO figures.

The health organization said the United Nations on Sunday released $15 million from its Central Emergency Response Fund to help fund global efforts to contain the deadly outbreak.

