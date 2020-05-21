UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Infections Top 5 Million Worldwide

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 04:11 PM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ):Global infections from the novel coronavirus surpassed five million on Thursday as the pandemic played out unevenly across the planet, with China eager to declare a victory, Europe tentatively emerging from its shell and deaths still rising in hotspots in Latin America.

The grim milestone is still only a fraction of the true number of infections from a virus that has claimed more than 328,000 lives in its whirl around the globe, according to AFP tally of official sources.

And while many hard-hit European countries have significantly curbed the rise of cases, Latin America has been in the grip of an infection surge.

Brazil is leading the pack, logging the third-highest number of cases in the world after the US and Russia. Peru, Mexico and Chile have also seen steady increases in infections.

But Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro continues to scorn experts' advice on lockdown measures, pressing regional governors to end stay-at-home measures.

And like US President Donald Trump, he has promoted the use of anti-malaria drugs against the virus despite studies showing they have no benefit and could have dangerous side effects.

