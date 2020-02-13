Coronavirus jitters push Asian markets down

Asian markets fell on Thursday after a dramatic spike in the number of coronavirus deaths and cases in mainland China, with traders concerned about the economic impact of the epidemic

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Asian markets fell on Thursday after a dramatic spike in the number of coronavirus deaths and cases in mainland China, with traders concerned about the economic impact of the epidemic.

Chinese authorities have changed the way they count infections from the virus -- officially named COVID-19 -- and the latest reports propelled the nationwide death toll to 1,355 and the infection count to nearly 60,000.

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei 225 index closed 0.1 percent down, Hong Kong lost 0.3 percent, and Shanghai ended the day 0.7 percent lower.

Seoul dropped 0.2 percent, and Singapore lost 0.3 percent. But Sydney and Taipei were higher.

The new virus numbers dampened the positive cue from Wall Street overnight, where the three main indexes all set fresh records.

The jump in China coronavirus numbers "initially hit like a ton of bricks given this is one of the market's biggest fears", Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at AxiCorp, wrote.

But he added that despite the "gnarly" headlines, the rise could be the result of a testing backlog being cleared over the weekend in Hubei province, where the virus emerged late last year.

In early European trade, London was down 1.0 percent, while Paris and Frankfurt both lost 0.4 percent.

- Key figures at 0820 GMT - Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.1 percent at 23,827.73 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: DOWN 0.3 percent at 27,730.00 (close) Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.7 percent at 2,906.07 (close) Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0880 from $1.0874 Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2979 from $1.2952 Euro/pound: DOWN at 83.83 pence from 83.95 pence Dollar/yen: FLAT at 109.78 Brent Crude: DOWN 0.8 percent at $55.36 per barrel West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.5 percent at $50.94 per barrel London - FTSE 100: DOWN 1.0 percent 7,457.79 New York - S&P 500: UP 0.7 percent at 3,379.45 (close)New York - Nasdaq: UP 0.9 percent at 9,725.96 (close)New York - Dow: UP 0.9 percent at 29,551.42 (close)