Coronavirus kills 13 more persons in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :At least 13 more people have died from coronavirus infection during the last 24 hours taking the number of total deaths to 2238 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from the pandemic.

A report of the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday said 685 new cases of the virus infections have been reported from the province during the last 24 hours which has taken the number of total cases to 81204.

The report further said that a total of 72948 people have recovered from the infection as 448 more patients gained recovery from the infection during the same period.

In Peshawar district, 347 new cases have been reported during the same period taking the number of total cases to 33332, the report said adding a total of 1181 deaths have been reported so far in the district from coronavirus.