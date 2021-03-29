Coronavirus kills 18 more in KP, 922 new cases reported

At least 18 more people have died from coronavirus infection during the last 24 hours taking the number of total deaths to 2301 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from the pandemic

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :At least 18 more people have died from coronavirus infection during the last 24 hours taking the number of total deaths to 2301 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from the pandemic.

A report of the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Monday said 922 new cases of the virus infections have been reported from the province during the last 24 hours taking the number of total cases to 85,531.

The report further said that a total of 74822 people have recovered from the infection as 352 more patients gained recovery from the infection during the same period.