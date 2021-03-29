UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Kills 18 More In KP, 922 New Cases Reported

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 01:28 PM

Coronavirus kills 18 more in KP, 922 new cases reported

At least 18 more people have died from coronavirus infection during the last 24 hours taking the number of total deaths to 2301 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from the pandemic

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :At least 18 more people have died from coronavirus infection during the last 24 hours taking the number of total deaths to 2301 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from the pandemic.

A report of the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Monday said 922 new cases of the virus infections have been reported from the province during the last 24 hours taking the number of total cases to 85,531.

The report further said that a total of 74822 people have recovered from the infection as 352 more patients gained recovery from the infection during the same period.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Died Same From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kremlin Says No Need for Urgent Talks With Pashiny ..

3 minutes ago

Islamabad Bans Wedding Ceremonies, Religious Gathe ..

3 minutes ago

Mohammad Wasim explains as to why the youngsters w ..

29 minutes ago

EGA team care for Arabian Gazelle born at Al Tawee ..

31 minutes ago

Passenger van crushes six school children to death ..

22 minutes ago

Australia's Brisbane Enters 3-Day Lockdown Over 7 ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.