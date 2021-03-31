UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Kills 23 More In KP, 1011 New Cases Reported

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 01:18 PM

Coronavirus kills 23 more in KP, 1011 new cases reported

An intensity was witnessed in fatality ratio of coronavirus as a highest number of 23 people died in a single day during third wave of Coronavirus taking the number of total deaths to 2342 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :An intensity was witnessed in fatality ratio of coronavirus as a highest number of 23 people died in a single day during third wave of Coronavirus taking the number of total deaths to 2342 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A report of the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday said a record 1,011 new cases of the virus infections were reported from the province during the last 24 hours taking the number of total cases to 87055.

The report further said the virus killed 15 in Peshawar, 3 in Abbottabad, 2 in Swabi, 2 in Swat and one in Chitral district.

A total of 76223 people recovered from the infection in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 908 more gained recovery during the same period.

