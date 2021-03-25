Coronavirus kills 8 more in KP, 583 new cases reported

At least eight more people have died from coronavirus infection during the last 24 hours, which taking the number of total deaths to 2246 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa A report of the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday said 583 new cases of the virus infections have been reported from the province during the last 24 hours which has taken the number of total cases to 81787

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :At least eight more people have died from coronavirus infection during the last 24 hours, which taking the number of total deaths to 2246 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa A report of the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday said 583 new cases of the virus infections have been reported from the province during the last 24 hours which has taken the number of total cases to 81787.

The report further said that a total of 73171 people have recovered from the infection as 223 more patients gained recovery from the infection during the same period.

In Peshawar district, 327 new cases have been reported during the same period taking the number of total cases to 33659, the report said, adding a total of 1185 deaths have been reported so far in the district from coronavirus.