UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Kills 8 More In KP, 583 New Cases Reported

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 01:56 PM

Coronavirus kills 8 more in KP, 583 new cases reported

At least eight more people have died from coronavirus infection during the last 24 hours, which taking the number of total deaths to 2246 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa A report of the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday said 583 new cases of the virus infections have been reported from the province during the last 24 hours which has taken the number of total cases to 81787

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :At least eight more people have died from coronavirus infection during the last 24 hours, which taking the number of total deaths to 2246 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa A report of the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday said 583 new cases of the virus infections have been reported from the province during the last 24 hours which has taken the number of total cases to 81787.

The report further said that a total of 73171 people have recovered from the infection as 223 more patients gained recovery from the infection during the same period.

In Peshawar district, 327 new cases have been reported during the same period taking the number of total cases to 33659, the report said, adding a total of 1185 deaths have been reported so far in the district from coronavirus.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Died Same From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Grosu Fails to Be Approved as Moldovan Prime Minis ..

4 minutes ago

Fuel Leak Discovered in Plane in Russia's Chelyabi ..

7 minutes ago

Russia's Mishustin Speaks Briefly With Prince Char ..

7 minutes ago

Russian Chumakov Center to File Papers for WHO Pre ..

7 minutes ago

SC  orders to stop re-polling in Daska NA-75

11 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $61.61 a barrel W ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.