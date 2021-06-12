Coronavirus kills at least 3,787,127 people since its outbreak

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,787,127 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Saturday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,787,127 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Saturday.

At least 175,191,840 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country. They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Friday, 11,196 new deaths and 421,800 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 4,002 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 2,216 and Argentina with 687.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 599,180 deaths from 33,437,749 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 484,235 deaths from 17,296,118 cases, India with 367,081 deaths from 29,359,155 cases, Mexico with 229,823 deaths from 2,448,820 cases, and Peru with 188,100 deaths from 1,998,056 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 570 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 310, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 289, Czech Republic with 282, and Republic of North Macedonia with 263.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,203,093 deaths from 34,755,943 cases, Europe 1,149,804 deaths from 53,528,953 infections, and the United States and Canada 625,061 deaths from 34,837,019 cases.

Asia has reported 528,232 deaths from 38,147,140 cases, the middle East 145,773 deaths from 8,863,936 cases, Africa 134,060 deaths from 5,008,656 cases, and Oceania 1,104 deaths from 50,199 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

