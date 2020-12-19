Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - US approves Moderna vaccine - The United States authorises Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use, as the country grapples with a surge that is killing over 2,500 people a day

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - US approves Moderna vaccine - The United States authorises Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use, as the country grapples with a surge that is killing over 2,500 people a day.

The US is the first nation to approve the two-dose regimen, which is now the second vaccine to be deployed in a Western country after one developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

- Severe virus variant in South Africa - South African researchers identify a severe variant of the coronavirus, the 501.V2 Variant, which could explain the rapid spread of a second wave there affecting younger people.

- Jabs for poorer countries - Poorer countries will begin to receive coronavirus vaccines early next year, with almost two billion doses secured by a facility created to ensure fair access, the World Health Organization says.

- 10 million cases in India - India passes 10 million coronavirus cases, the second highest in the world, although new infection rates have fallen sharply in recent weeks.

- French deaths pass 60,000 - The number of coronavirus deaths in France tops 60,000, after health authorities voice concern over a "worrying" resurgence in the virus ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays.

- Swedish U-turn on masks - Sweden does a U-turn on face masks, recommending they be worn on public transport at peak times, having previously resisted their use in the fight against Covid-19 except in healthcare. The country has so far shunned lockdowns.

- US relief package - US lawmakers hammer out the final details of a major coronavirus package aimed at providing emergency relief for millions of struggling families and businesses amid signs of a worsening economy.

- Italy tightens holiday restrictions - Italy, one of the countries worst hit by Covid-19, will be placed under new restrictions over the Christmas and New Year periods, closing shops, bars and restaurants, banning travel between regions and limiting trips outside.

- Austria announces third lockdown - Austria will enter its third coronavirus lockdown between December 26 and January 24, but those who take part in a planned series of mass tests between January 15 and 17 will be allowed more freedom.

- Curfew in DR Congo - Authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo impose a 9-5 overnight curfew with police setting up roadblocks in the capital Kinshasa, which has been the city worst hit by the virus.

- Mexico City curbs - Mexico City suspends non-essential activities from the weekend, with only activities such as the sale of food, energy, transport, manufacturing and financial services allowed.

- 1.66 million dead - At least 1,665,177 people have died since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP.

Most new deaths over the past seven days were in the US with 18,234, followed by Brazil with 5,062.

The US is also the worst-affected country with 310,792 deaths followed by 184,827 in Brazil, 144,789 in India, 116,487 in Mexico and 67,894 in Italy.