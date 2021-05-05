UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 04:49 PM

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

India releases $6.7 billion in cheap financing for vaccine makers, hospitals and other health firms in a bid to dig its way out of its disastrous outbreak

Paris (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - India pledges billions - India releases $6.7 billion in cheap financing for vaccine makers, hospitals and other health firms in a bid to dig its way out of its disastrous outbreak.

More than 3,780 people died in the last 24 hours, although experts believe that this is probably an underestimate.

- Anti-lockdown Madrid - Right-winger Isabel Diaz Ayuso wins a resounding victory in regional elections in the Spanish capital. The hardliner has soared in popularity for stubbornly resisting virus restrictions.

- G7 talks vaccines - The seven wealthiest democracies will discuss vaccines on their last day of talks in London to set the agenda for a summit next month, as they face growing pressure to share stockpiles and know-how with poor nations.

India's foreign minister will join virtually because he may have been exposed to the virus.

- Ex-minister slams Bolsonaro - Brazil's former health minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta tells a Senate inquiry that President Jair Bolsonaro repeatedly ignored warnings that his response to the pandemic risked causing the country's health system to collapse.

- Oz travel ban challenge - An Australian court agrees to hear a challenge to the country's controversial ban on citizens returning home from India which threatens them with jail and heavy fines.

- Be prepared - Britain is spending �29.3 million ($40.6 million, 33.8 million Euros) on new vaccine laboratories in an effort to "future-proof the country from the threat of new variants".

- Homeworking - Facebook's Workplace software that offers companies an internal social network has grown by about 40 percent in a year as the pandemic accelerates remote working, though it still trails behind rivals like microsoft's Teams.

- Over 3.2 million dead -The coronavirus pandemic has killed at least 3,230,058 people worldwide since the virus first emerged in late 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data.

The US is the worst-affected country with 578,500 deaths, followed by Brazil with 411,588, India 226,188, Mexico 217,740 and Britain 127,543.

