Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Pints indoors - Most of the UK takes a major step towards normality with people being allowed to eat and drink inside pubs, cafs and restaurants.

Cinemas, museums and sports venues also open their doors for the first time in months despite concerns over the spread of a more contagious variant of the disease.

- Cyclone adds to India's woes - A major cyclone batters India, disrupting the country's response to its devastating virus outbreak.

- Sanofi/GSK good signs - French pharmaceuticals giant Sanofi and Britain's GSK report "strong immune responses" in early tests of their vaccine.

- Disneyland Paris - Europe's biggest tourist attraction says it will reopen on June 17 as France eases virus restrictions.

- Portugal open for tourists - Tourism-dependent Portugal welcomes its first British visitors after lifting restrictions to travellers from the country and most of the European Union.

- Dubai OK for concerts - The Gulf tourist hotspot is allowing concerts and sports events as long as spectators are vaccinated.

- Unpopular Games - More than 80 percent of Japanese oppose hosting the virus-postponed Olympics this year, a new poll shows, less than 10 weeks before the Tokyo Games.

- Fair share - Countries belonging to the G7 and the EU can afford to donate more than 150 million vaccines to countries in need without compromising their own needs, UNICEF says.

- S.Africa jabs - After much delay and on the cusp of a third wave, South Africa launches a large-scale immunisation campaign, targeting around five million people aged over 60 by the end of June.

- Singapore shuts schools - The city-state will close schools from Wednesday as authorities warn new virus strains like the one first detected in India are affecting more of its children.

- Taiwan too - Schools also shut in Taiwan's capital Taipei to control an outbreak, and the island bans all foreigners from entry or transit for a month unless they have a residency card.

- Everest off limits - China bans bids to scale Everest from the Tibet side of the world's highest peak amid concerns of infections by climbers starting out in Nepal where the pandemic is raging.

- Ryanair billion loss - The Irish no-frills carrier posts an annual net loss of one billion Euros ($1.2 billion) because of the pandemic. But the airline says a recovery has already begun.

- Can cope with Copa - Argentina is ready to host the Copa America football tournament despite the pandemic killing more than 70,000 people there.

- 3.3 million dead -The pandemic has killed at least 3,381,042 people worldwide since the virus first emerged in late 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 585,970 deaths, followed by Brazil with 435,751, India with 274,390, Mexico with 220,433 and Britain with 127,679.