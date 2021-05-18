Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - EU hits 200 million jabs - At least 200 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been given in the European Union, according to an AFP tally of official figures across the bloc.

- Killer cyclone batters India - At least 24 people are dead and almost 100 missing after a monster cyclone slams into western India, compounding efforts to battle a devastating virus surge.

- Ditching AstraZeneca - Austria is to phase out AstraZeneca from its vaccination programme, becoming the third European country to ditch the jab, after Norway and Denmark dropped it over rare cases of severe blood clots.

- Olympics divide doctors - An association of around 6,000 Japanese doctors working in Tokyo urges the cancellation of the Olympics, while Games organisers report a surplus of applications from volunteer medics for the event.

- Red Cross red flag - The Red Cross stresses the need for "extraordinary steps" to increase access to vaccines around the world, including speeding up patent waivers.

- 'Hermit nation' - Prime Minister Scott Morrison defends his "Fortress Australia" virus restrictions, as experts warn that plans to keep the borders closed for another year will create a "hermit nation".

- Eurostar boost - Eurostar, operator of the trains that run under the English Channel, says it has secured a 290-million-euro rescue package to keep it afloat while waiting for pandemic travel curbs to be lifted.

- Another vaccine hope - Canada's Medicago and British pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline announce positive interim results for their Covid-19 vaccine.

- Africa aid - French President Emmanuel Macron hosts African leaders and chiefs of global financial institutions for a summit seeking to provide the continent with critical financing swept away by the pandemic.

- 3.3 million dead - The pandemic has killed at least 3,391,849 people worldwide since the virus first emerged in late 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 586,359 deaths, followed by Brazil with 436,537, India with 278,719, Mexico with 220,493 and Britain with 127,684.

burs-eab/fg/yad