Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - No way out - Japan has been backed into a corner over the Tokyo Games, a member of the country's Olympic committee says, and it is now too late to cancel.

Former medallist Kaori Yamaguchi says the virus-postponed event -- which is increasingly unpopular among fearful Japanese as infections rise -- has "lost its meaning".

- Bat cave patients - Top US scientist Anthony Fauci urges China to release medical records of nine miners who fell sick with a coronavirus-like illness in 2012 after entering a bat cave. He says they could provide insights into whether the pandemic came from a lab.

- Pfizer for UK youngsters - The British regulator approves the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for all 12 to 15-year-olds.

- France welcomes EU visitors - France says it will fully open its borders to EU residents from Wednesday, but vaccinated travellers from Britain and the US still need a negative Covid test.

- Back to school jabs - Spain says it wants to offer vaccines to pupils aged between 12 and 17 before the start of the new school year in September.

- New births low - The number of babies born in Japan hit a new record low last year, official data shows, highlighting concern over the pandemic's impact on one of the world's lowest fertility rates.

- Cyprus crossings reopen - Checkpoints reopen along the UN-patrolled ceasefire line that divides Cyprus as virus restrictions first imposed 15 months ago are finally eased.

- Taiwan jabs lifeline - More than one million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine donated by Japan arrive in Taiwan as the island struggles to secure shots and accuses China of interference.

- 3.7 million dead - The pandemic has killed at least 3,704,003 people worldwide since the virus first emerged in December 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data.

The US is the worst-affected country with 596,434 deaths, followed by Brazil with 469,388, India with 340,702, Mexico with 228,362, Peru with 185,380 and Britain with 127,812.

The figures are based on reports by health authorities in each country, but do not take into account upward revisions carried out later by statistical bodies.

The WHO says up to three times more people have died directly or indirectly due to the pandemic than official figures suggest.