Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Colombia double whammy - Colombia's death toll tops 100,000 after a new 24-hour record of almost 650 deaths as the country continues to be rocked by anti-government protests.

- 'You are creeps!' - Brazilian far-right Covid sceptic president Jair Bolsonaro tells journalists who ask him why he often refuses to wear a mask to "shut your mouth. You are creeps!" More than half a million Brazilians have died of the virus, the world's second worst toll.

- Fashion tiptoes back - Paris fashion returns tentatively to the catwalk after more than a year of virtual shows as men's fashion week starts.

- Thai beach resorts get OK - Bangkok is to allow vaccinated foreign tourists to holiday in some of its top beach resorts including Phuket without quarantine from July 1.

- Drones to rescue? - India is testing drones to drop jabs and medicine to hard-to-reach rural areas as the world's second most populous nation struggles to control the virus that has already killed nearly 400,000 people there.

- Stay off the booze - A new French study finds that those with a history of alcohol abuse and liver disease are 80 percent more likely to die of the virus.

- Two Lions less - England will be without its Chelsea duo of Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell for their next Euro 2020 match against the Czech Republic and possibly their last 16 tie because the pair were in contact with Scotland's Billy Gilmour, who has the virus.

- Rwanda wedding ban - Rwanda bans weddings and other gatherings as cases surge in the central African country.

- New Australia clusters - A fresh cluster has been discovered in Sydney just after another outbreak in Australia's second city Melbourne was damped down as the country struggles to stay Covid-free.

- 3.8 million dead - The pandemic has killed at least 3,875,359 people since the virus first emerged in December 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data at 1000 GMT.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 602,092 deaths, followed by Brazil with 502,586, India with 389,302, Mexico with 231,244, and Peru with 190,645.

The figures are based on reports by health authorities in each country, but do not take into account upward revisions carried out later by statistical bodies.

The WHO says up to three times more people have died directly or indirectly due to the pandemic than official figures suggest.