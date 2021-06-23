UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 05:14 PM

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Teen heart problems - A panel of experts convened by the top US health agency will review data surrounding more than 300 confirmed cases of heart muscle inflammation among adolescents and young adults after receiving mRNA vaccines like the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna jabs

- Uganda Olympic alert - After a coach from the Ugandan Olympic team tests positive on arrival in Japan, another case has been detected among its eight-member delegation.

- Uganda Olympic alert - After a coach from the Ugandan Olympic team tests positive on arrival in Japan, another case has been detected among its eight-member delegation.

- No cheering at Games - With a month to go till the opening ceremony, Tokyo Olympic organisers unveil tough new rules for spectators at the Games, including no alcohol, no hugs, no cheers and no autographs.

- Sydney lockdown - Residents in Sydney are largely banned from leaving the city as Australian authorities rush to stop a growing outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant from spreading.

- Eurozone boom - business activity in the eurozone jumped at its fastest rate in 15 years this month as a reopened economy unleashed pent-up demand.

- Pacific fears - The Red Cross calls for faster vaccine rollouts in vulnerable Pacific island nations as a record surge in cases threatens to overload Fiji's health system.

- Anti-vaxxers fired - More than 150 employees at the Houston Methodist hospital in Texas have been fired or resigned after failing to comply with orders to get a vaccination to continue working there.

- Protest warning - Thai authorities warn demonstrators against gathering to mark the anniversary of the 1932 Siamese Revolution, citing the kingdom's soaring infections.

- 3.8 million dead - The pandemic has killed at least 3,884,538 people since the virus first emerged in December 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data at 1000 GMT.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 602,462 deaths, followed by Brazil with 504,717, India with 390,660 Mexico with 231,505 and Peru with 190,906.

The figures are based on reports by health authorities in each country, but do not take into account upward revisions carried out later by statistical bodies.

The WHO says up to three times more people have died directly or indirectly due to the pandemic than official figures suggest.

