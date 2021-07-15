Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Australia lockdown spreads - Australia's bid to quash a fast-spreading outbreak will see its second largest city lock down, bringing the total number of Australians under stay-at-home orders to around 12 million

- China threatens ban - Millions of Chinese people face bans from public spaces including schools, hospitals and shopping malls unless they get a Covid-19 vaccine, under new edicts covering nearly two dozen cities and counties.

- Kigali lockdown - Rwanda will put its capital Kigali and eight other districts across the country under lockdown from Saturday to rein in surging cases and deaths.

- Olympics cases - An athlete in Japan and five Olympic workers, mostly contractors, test positive just over a week before the opening ceremony.

This comes after eight staff at a Japanese hotel hosting Brazil's Olympic judo team test positive, and a staff member from Russia's rugby sevens team is hospitalised after a positive test.

Olympics chief Thomas Bach insists the Tokyo Games anti-virus rules "are working", as the Japanese capital records its highest number of new infections since January.

- Singapore's unruly karaoke bars - Police in Singapore are investigating several karaoke bars for breaching virus restrictions and have arrested 20 foreign women for alleged "vice-related activities" after an outbreak linked to the nightspots.

- 'Perfect storm' - The UN warns that a "perfect storm" is brewing, with a raging pandemic disrupting access to routine vaccinations, leaving millions of children at risk from measles and other deadly diseases.

- Argentina's grim milestone - Argentina becomes the fifth Latin American country to record more than 100,000 deaths from Covid-19, according to health ministry data.

- Thai islands open - Three more Thai islands -- Samui, Tao and Phangan -- open to vaccinated foreign tourists despite a nationwide surge in cases propelled by the Delta variant.

- India cricket case - India wicket-keeper-batsman Rishabh Pant tests positive as the squad prepares for a Test series in England.

- Four million dead - The pandemic has killed at least 4,061,908 people since the virus first emerged in December 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 608,115 deaths, followed by Brazil with 537,394, India with 411,989, Mexico with 235,507, and Peru with 194,752.

The WHO says up to three times more people have died directly or indirectly due to the pandemic than official figures suggest.