Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - US warns against France travel - The US State Department advises Americans to avoid all travel to France as cases rise there, issuing a "Level 4: Do Not Travel" advisory based on a parallel warning from its top medical body, Centers for Disease Control.

- French overseas territories - Concerns also grow over spiralling infections in French overseas territories, with the island of Martinique tightening a lockdown and telling tourists to leave.

- China cases continue upwards - China's cases hit a seven-month high after a cluster at a test site drives up numbers as the Delta variant challenges Beijing's grip on the pandemic.

- Sydney hits new record - Australia's biggest city, now in its seventh week of lockdown, posts a new daily record for infections as it struggles to control an outbreak, with other parts of the country now imposing lockdowns.

- Mandatory shots for US military - The Pentagon says it will make Covid-19 vaccinations mandatory for all members of the US military by mid-September, amid an alarming surge in infections by the Delta variant.

- Jabs for Rohingya - Bangladesh begins vaccinating Rohingya refugees living in congested camps as the impoverished South Asian nation battles record cases.

- Canada-US border - American visitors trickle across the Canada-US border, cheering the reopening of the world's longest land boundary 17 months after all non-essential travel was halted due to the pandemic.

- Deadly oxygen pipe rupture - Nine coronavirus patients die in Russia's republic of North Ossetia after an oxygen pipe ruptures at a hospital in the capital Vladikavkaz.

- Checks for Premier League fans - The Premier League announces fans will be subject to random spot-checks of their Covid-19 status in the opening weeks of the new season, which kicks off on Friday.

- Hotels rebound - InterContinental Hotels Group, whose brands include Crowne Plaza and Holiday Inn, announce a return to first-half profits as vaccination rollouts and the lifting of lockdowns boost travel demand.

- 'West Side Story' ends - The reimagined version of the popular musical "West Side Story" will not reopen on Broadway, its producer says, an indirect victim of the pandemic's effect on New York's theatre industry.

- 4.3 million dead -The coronavirus pandemic has killed at least 4,303,610 people worldwide since the virus first emerged in late 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data.

The US is the worst-affected country with 617,321 deaths, followed by Brazil with 563,562, India with 428,682, Mexico with 244,690 and Peru with 197,029.