Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Wed 11th August 2021

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Melbourne extends lockdown - Five million people in Australia's second-largest city must stay at home for at least another week as authorities extend a tough lockdown after failing to curb the latest outbreak.

- Get shots or else - Kenya tells its civil servants to get vaccinated by late August or risk disciplinary action.

- Facebook hits Russian anti-vaxxers - The US social network says it has shut down a Russian disinformation operation which sought to spread vaccine hoaxes by duping influencers on Facebook and Instagram into backing false claims.

- China tries mixing jabs - China is trying its first mixed-vaccine trial, seeing how its Sinovac shot will work with a DNA-based one developed by US company Inovio.

- Quebec pass - Canadians wanting to eat at a restaurant, go to a bar or gym, or attend a festival in Quebec will have to present a vaccine passport from September 1.

- 'Cruel' quarantine - A group of Australian Olympic athletes are facing 28 days in quarantine on return from Tokyo in a move slammed as "cruel" and "uncaring" as concerns mount over their mental wellbeing.

- 4.3 million dead -The coronavirus pandemic has killed at least 4,314,196 people worldwide since the virus first emerged in late 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data.

The US is the worst-affected country with 618,137 deaths, followed by Brazil with 564,773, India with 429,179, Mexico with 245,476 and Peru with 197,102.

