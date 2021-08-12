Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Russia hits new deaths record - Russia reports its highest daily death toll since the start of the pandemic, saying 808 people have died over the past 24 hours

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Russia hits new deaths record - Russia reports its highest daily death toll since the start of the pandemic, saying 808 people have died over the past 24 hours.

- Tests for toddlers - Israel is to require Covid tests from next week for children as young as three to enter schools, swimming pools, hotels or gyms as infections surge despite an extensive adult vaccination campaign.

- Canberra lockdown - Australia's capital Canberra is ordered into a seven-day lockdown after a single case is detected in the city that has largely avoided virus restrictions.

- Helsinki restrictions - Limits on public gatherings will be tightened in the Finnish capital as the country's infection rates hit a new daily high.

- California teachers warned - All teachers in California will have to be vaccinated or submit to weekly virus tests, the state's governor announces.

- Pregnant women - US health authorities urge pregnant women to get the vaccine, arguing that the data shows there is no increase in the risk of miscarriage.

- Freedom appeal - German travel giant TUI says vaccinated tourists should have their "liberties fully restored", as it announces another huge coronavirus-related loss.

- Pandemic Paralympics - Japan holds its first Paralympic flame-lighting ceremonies with athletes waiting to learn whether spectators will be in the stands as the country battles a spike in cases.

- Australia's tough quarantine - State officials defend their decision to force some Olympic athletes to quarantine for four weeks on their return from Tokyo after an outcry.

- NZ eyes 2022 reopening - New Zealand premier Jacinda Ardern says strict border controls will remain this year but she hopes to cautiously reopen to the rest of the world in 2022 while maintaining the country's virus-free status.

- 4.3 million dead -The coronavirus pandemic has killed at least 4,323,957 people worldwide since the virus first emerged in late 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data.

The US is the worst-affected country with 618,479 deaths, followed by Brazil with 565,748, India with 429,669, Mexico with 246,203 and Peru with 197,146.