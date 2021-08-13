Coronavirus: Latest global developments

(@FahadShabbir)

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Russia daily deaths record - For a second day running, Russia records its highest daily death toll, with 815 fatalities reported over the past 24 hours, as a third wave of infections persists despite efforts from authorities to boost vaccinations.

- China resists origins probe - China rejects the World Health Organization's calls for a renewed probe into the origins of Covid-19, saying it supports "scientific" over "political" efforts to find out how the virus started.

- Sydney outbreak worsens - A worsening outbreak in Sydney prompts Australian regions to pull up the drawbridge on the city and the surrounding state by implementing unprecedented travel restrictions.

- US extra dose for vulnerable - The United States authorises an extra dose of vaccine for people with weakened immune systems.

- San Francisco vaccine pass - San Francisco is poised to become the first US city to demand proof of full vaccination to access indoor dining and entertainment venues.

- Long Covid research - The quest to unravel the mysteries behind Long Covid take a step forward with the launch of an internationally-coordinated attempt to capture standardised data on the condition.

- Delta delays Facebook office return - The leading social network postpones workers' return to the office until early next year due to surging cases of the Delta variant.

- Danes drop masks - Masks will no longer be required on Danish public transport, the government says, as the Nordic country lifts the last of its compulsory face-covering regulations.

- Disney streaming boom - The US entertainment giant says its online streaming services have boomed while it grapples with how to release films when the Delta variant is driving viewers from movie theatres.

- US Open precautions - The Grand Slam at Flushing Meadows in New York will bar fans from attending this year's four-day qualifying tournament from August 24-27.

- More than 4.3 million dead -The coronavirus pandemic has killed at least 4,333,013 people worldwide since the virus first emerged in late 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data.

The US is the worst-affected country with 619,093 deaths, followed by Brazil with 566,896, India with 430,254, Mexico with 246,811 and Peru with 197,209.