Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - China: zero local cases - China reports no new domestic cases, and Beijing appears poised to bring to heel the pandemic's most serious resurgence in months with mass testing and targeted lockdowns.

- NZ lockdown continues - New Zealand extends a national lockdown, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern saying a Delta variant outbreak has yet to peak.

- School jabs in Israel - Israel says it will offer vaccinations to students on school grounds as it announces the school year will open on time next week, despite surging cases.

- Virus graft case - Indonesia's ex-social affairs minister is jailed for 12 years after being convicted of taking $1.2 million in bribes linked to food aid for poor families hit by the pandemic.

- Test costs under scrutiny - The British government says it has warned dozens of domestic private medical testing companies over "misleading prices" for virus travel tests, following a review of costs and standards.

- Covid-sceptic church - Australian police criticise a Sydney church, which is part of an international group with a record for spreading Covid-19 conspiracy theories, for flouting the city's lockdown by holding a service for 60 people in a pandemic hotspot.

- More than 4.4 million dead -The coronavirus has killed at least 4,430,846 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data.

The US is the worst-affected country with 628,503 deaths, followed by Brazil with 574,527, India with 434,756, Mexico 253,155 and Peru 197,879.