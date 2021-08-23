UrduPoint.com

Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 seconds ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 04:30 PM

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - China: zero local cases - China reports no new domestic cases, and Beijing appears poised to bring to heel the pandemic's most serious resurgence in months with mass testing and targeted lockdowns

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - China: zero local cases - China reports no new domestic cases, and Beijing appears poised to bring to heel the pandemic's most serious resurgence in months with mass testing and targeted lockdowns.

- NZ lockdown continues - New Zealand extends a national lockdown, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern saying a Delta variant outbreak has yet to peak.

- School jabs in Israel - Israel says it will offer vaccinations to students on school grounds as it announces the school year will open on time next week, despite surging cases.

- Virus graft case - Indonesia's ex-social affairs minister is jailed for 12 years after being convicted of taking $1.2 million in bribes linked to food aid for poor families hit by the pandemic.

- Test costs under scrutiny - The British government says it has warned dozens of domestic private medical testing companies over "misleading prices" for virus travel tests, following a review of costs and standards.

- Covid-sceptic church - Australian police criticise a Sydney church, which is part of an international group with a record for spreading Covid-19 conspiracy theories, for flouting the city's lockdown by holding a service for 60 people in a pandemic hotspot.

- More than 4.4 million dead -The coronavirus has killed at least 4,430,846 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data.

The US is the worst-affected country with 628,503 deaths, followed by Brazil with 574,527, India with 434,756, Mexico 253,155 and Peru 197,879.

Related Topics

India Dead Prime Minister Police Israel Poor China Sydney Beijing Indonesia Brazil Peru Mexico December 2019 Church Government Million New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India will have to shun its narrow minded approach ..

India will have to shun its narrow minded approach: FM

10 minutes ago
 Taliban Sent Delegation to Panjshir for Negotiatio ..

Taliban Sent Delegation to Panjshir for Negotiations With Vice President Saleh

41 seconds ago
 21 dead, 20 missing after severe floods hitting U. ..

21 dead, 20 missing after severe floods hitting U.S. Tennessee

46 seconds ago
 SC issues notice to AGP, President SCBAP, Vice Cha ..

SC issues notice to AGP, President SCBAP, Vice Chairman PBC in journalists' comp ..

8 minutes ago
 US Evacuated Over 10,000 People From Kabul in Past ..

US Evacuated Over 10,000 People From Kabul in Past 24 Hours - White House

8 minutes ago
 Kremlin Says Justice Ministry Fulfilled Its Duties ..

Kremlin Says Justice Ministry Fulfilled Its Duties Labeling Dozhd TV as Foreign ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.