Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Paralympics begin - Tokyo's Paralympic Games open with athletes hoping to shatter stereotypes and world records despite a year-long pandemic delay and the spectre of a new wave of virus cases in Japan

- NZ skips opening ceremony - New Zealand's Paralympic team says it will not attend the opening ceremony in Tokyo over coronavirus safety fears.

- Deaths soar in French Polynesia - Infections soar in the sparsely populated Pacific territory of French Polynesia, with health authorities reporting 54 deaths over the weekend as the Delta variant spreads among a largely unvaccinated population.

- Markets show optimism - Equities and oil prices rise again, extending a global rally fuelled by fresh optimism over recovery after Washington gives full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine and the rise in US infections appears to be peaking.

- Diplomatic spat - Papua New Guinea bans flights from India indefinitely and accuses the South Asian country's diplomats of "deception" over apparent breaches to Covid-19 travel rules.

- Teen pregnancies - Lockdown measures during the pandemic in South Africa have limited young girls' access to contraception and abortion, resulting in a surge in teenage pregnancies, Save the Children says.

- More than 4.4 million dead -The coronavirus has killed at least 4,439,888 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data.

The US is the worst-affected country with 629,411 deaths, followed by Brazil with 574,848, India with 435,110, Mexico 253,526 and Peru 197,921.

