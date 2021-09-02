UrduPoint.com

Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 04:14 PM

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - UK booster shot - The UK's health minister says the government will offer a third jab to half a million people with severely weakened immune systems

Paris, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - UK booster shot - The UK's health minister says the government will offer a third jab to half a million people with severely weakened immune systems.

- Podcast star infected - Wildly popular American podcaster Joe Rogan, who has faced criticism for suggesting young people don't need to get vaccinated against Covid-19, says he has tested positive for the virus.

- North Korea rejects China jabs - UNICEF says North Korea has rejected around three million doses of a Chinese vaccine, suggesting they should be given to countries in greater need.

- Moderna application - Moderna announces it has started submitting an application to the US food and Drug Administration to authorize a booster of its vaccine after trial data shows a significant increase in antibodies against variants among those who received a third shot.

- Tech conference avoids Malaysia - A major tech conference drops plans to move to Malaysia and will remain in Hong Kong, organisers say, as the Southeast Asian nation faces a serious outbreak.

- No booster urgency - Fully vaccinated people do not urgently need booster jabs, a key European agency says, but an extra dose for people with weakened immune systems should be considered.

- Taiwan batch arrives - Taiwan receives its first batch of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines, a delivery organised by two tech giants and a charity after a diplomatic spat with China over the acquisition of jabs.

- Wasted doses - The United States has thrown away at least 15.1 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines since March 1, according to a report by NBC news. Reasons for the losses vary, ranging from cracked vials, errors in diluting vaccines, freezer malfunctions and a shortage of recipients.

- Data hub - The World Health Organization launches a global data hub in Berlin to analyse information on emerging pandemic threats, filling the gaps exposed by Covid-19.

- Tennis vaccines debate - Grand Slam champ Victoria Azarenka says she finds it "bizarre" that proof of vaccinations are mandatory for adult US Open spectators but not for players.

- Spain sports fans boost - Spain increases the permitted attendance for sports events for the month of September to 60 percent from 40 percent.

- More than 4.5 million dead -The coronavirus has killed at least 4,529,715 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data.

The US is the worst-affected country with 642,081 deaths, followed by Brazil with 581,150, India with 439,529, Mexico 260,503 and Peru 198,329.

Related Topics

India Tennis Dead Shortage World Sports China Victoria Young Berlin Hong Kong Spain Brazil United Kingdom Peru United States North Korea Malaysia Mexico Hub March September December 2019 From Government Asia Million US Open Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM directs for establishment, activation of One Wi ..

PM directs for establishment, activation of One Window Services Portal

10 minutes ago
 Challenger to Japanese PM Kishida pledges huge COV ..

Challenger to Japanese PM Kishida pledges huge COVID relief package

1 minute ago
 UAE is approaching food security with an innovativ ..

UAE is approaching food security with an innovative, sustainable mindset: Sara A ..

16 minutes ago
 Air Chief condoles demise of Hurriyat leader Syed ..

Air Chief condoles demise of Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gilani

1 minute ago
 Russia reports 18,985 new coronavirus cases

Russia reports 18,985 new coronavirus cases

16 minutes ago
 Resistance Claims Hundreds of Taliban Militants Ki ..

Resistance Claims Hundreds of Taliban Militants Killed in Fight for Key Valley

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.