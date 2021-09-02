Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - UK booster shot - The UK's health minister says the government will offer a third jab to half a million people with severely weakened immune systems

- Podcast star infected - Wildly popular American podcaster Joe Rogan, who has faced criticism for suggesting young people don't need to get vaccinated against Covid-19, says he has tested positive for the virus.

- North Korea rejects China jabs - UNICEF says North Korea has rejected around three million doses of a Chinese vaccine, suggesting they should be given to countries in greater need.

- Moderna application - Moderna announces it has started submitting an application to the US food and Drug Administration to authorize a booster of its vaccine after trial data shows a significant increase in antibodies against variants among those who received a third shot.

- Tech conference avoids Malaysia - A major tech conference drops plans to move to Malaysia and will remain in Hong Kong, organisers say, as the Southeast Asian nation faces a serious outbreak.

- No booster urgency - Fully vaccinated people do not urgently need booster jabs, a key European agency says, but an extra dose for people with weakened immune systems should be considered.

- Taiwan batch arrives - Taiwan receives its first batch of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines, a delivery organised by two tech giants and a charity after a diplomatic spat with China over the acquisition of jabs.

- Wasted doses - The United States has thrown away at least 15.1 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines since March 1, according to a report by NBC news. Reasons for the losses vary, ranging from cracked vials, errors in diluting vaccines, freezer malfunctions and a shortage of recipients.

- Data hub - The World Health Organization launches a global data hub in Berlin to analyse information on emerging pandemic threats, filling the gaps exposed by Covid-19.

- Tennis vaccines debate - Grand Slam champ Victoria Azarenka says she finds it "bizarre" that proof of vaccinations are mandatory for adult US Open spectators but not for players.

- Spain sports fans boost - Spain increases the permitted attendance for sports events for the month of September to 60 percent from 40 percent.

- More than 4.5 million dead -The coronavirus has killed at least 4,529,715 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data.

The US is the worst-affected country with 642,081 deaths, followed by Brazil with 581,150, India with 439,529, Mexico 260,503 and Peru 198,329.