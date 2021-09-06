UrduPoint.com

Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Mon 06th September 2021 | 05:11 PM

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - NZ lifts lockdown - New Zealand will mostly lift its lockdown this week with only the country's biggest city Auckland to remain under stay-at-home orders, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says

- Football chaos - Brazil's World Cup qualifying clash against Argentina is sensationally abandoned shortly after kick-off as officials halt the game saying Argentina's four England-based players should be placed in "immediate quarantine".

- Philippines goes 'granular' - The Philippines is to lift its lockdown in the capital Manila despite surging infections as it trials localised "granular lockdowns" in a bid to rein in cases and revive the economy.

- Vacation-vax tours hitch - A Delta outbreak has played havoc with the US Pacific territory of Guam's "Air V&V" scheme allowing international visitors to receive a vaccination while enjoying a tropical vacation.

- Festival returns to Spain - Valencia's "Fallas" festival wraps up with fireworks and the burning of giant colourful sculptures after returning to the eastern Spanish city following a pandemic-induced hiatus.

- USA goalie positive - Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen has tested positive and will miss the USA's upcoming World Cup qualifier against Honduras.

- More than 4.5 million dead - The coronavirus has killed at least 4,565,622 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data.

The US is the worst-affected country with 648,472 deaths, followed by Brazil with 583,628, India with 440,752, Mexico 263,140 and Peru 198,488.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Russia with 790, followed by Iran with 610 and the US with 394.

