Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - EU exports 1 billion doses - The European Union has exported "over one billion" doses of Covid-19 vaccines in the past 10 months, the bloc's chief Ursula von der Leyen says.

- Italian protests - Police in Italy use water cannon and tear gas against protesters at the northeastern port of Trieste following a three-day demonstration against the new mandatory workplace Covid pass.

- Valneva jab - Franco-Austrian biotech lab Valneva announces positive results from clinical trials of its vaccine, a month after the UK government cancelled a supply deal with the company.

- Singapore opening up - Fully vaccinated travellers from eight countries will be able to enter Singapore without quarantine from Tuesday, as the business hub eases restrictions and gears up to live with the virus.

- Over 4.8 million dead - The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4,895,733 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP on Monday.

The US has suffered the most Covid-related deaths with 724,317, followed by Brazil with 603,282, India 452,290, Mexico 284,381 and Russia 224,310.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Russia with 998, Romania with 299 and Iran with 199.

Taking into account excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, the World Health Organization estimates the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.

