Wed 27th October 2021

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Ere are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Brazil senators against Bolsonaro - A Brazilian Senate commission approves a damning report that recommends criminal charges be brought against President Jair Bolsonaro, including crimes against humanity, for his Covid policies.

- US panel greenlights Pfizer for young kids - A medical panel of US government advisers endorses the Pfizer vaccine in five-to-11-year-olds, paving the way for younger children to get their shots within weeks.

- Merck deal for global access - US drugmaker Merck & Co. announces a deal that could see generic versions of its anti-Covid-19 medication for people infected with the disease widely distributed in poorer countries.

- 'Eye-watering' failure of UK tracing - The UK government largely wasted a mammoth �37 billion ($51 billion, 44 billion Euros) on a test and trace programme that failed to control the spread of the virus last year, a report by lawmakers says.

- Australia travel ban over - More than 18 months after its shutdown, Australia will lift a ban on citizens travelling overseas without permission, the government says, with the border set to open to skilled workers and international students by year's end.

- Nobel ceremony in person - The Nobel Peace prize ceremony, held online last year due to the pandemic, will go ahead in person in December with the 2021 laureates both in attendance, the Norwegian Nobel Committee says.

- Winter Olympics challenge - Protecting the Beijing Winter Olympics from the virus is the "biggest challenge", organisers say, as millions of people in China are under stay-at-home orders to contain small outbreaks 100 days before the Games.

- Booster shots Down Under - Australia authorises booster shots for over-18s, with the third dose expected to be offered to the entire population from next month.

- Jobs alert from UN - The impact of the pandemic on jobs has been harder than previously expected, and a worrying two-speed recovery is emerging between richer and poorer nations, the UN's International Labour Organization warns.

- Australian Open jabs debate - Unvaccinated players will not get special dispensation for the Australian Open, the top official in the state holding the Grand Slam says, potentially ruling out reigning men's champion Novak Djokovic.

- Over 4.9 million dead - The coronavirus has killed at least 4,960,994 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP on Wednesday.

The US has suffered the most Covid-related deaths with 738,883, followed by Brazil with 606,246, India with 455,653, Mexico with 286,888 and Russia with 233,898.

The countries with the most new deaths were United States with 1,415, followed by Russia with 1,123 and Ukraine with 692.

Taking into account excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, the WHO estimates the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.

