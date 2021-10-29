UrduPoint.com

Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 05:14 PM

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Beijing cancels flights, weddings - Beijing's airports cancel hundreds of flights and residents are told to postpone weddings and keep funeral ceremonies short, as disease controls across China are tightened to tackle virus clusters just months before the Winter Olympics kick off in the capital.

- UK 'red list' emptied - The UK government is to remove all remaining countries from its travel "red list" on November 1, scrapping bans on foreigners travelling to England.

- Vote and jab - South Africa says it will set up 1,000 vaccination sites at selected polling stations during next week's local government elections to offer voters a chance to get a shot after casting ballots.

- Ugandan schools to reopen - Ugandan schools, closed since March last year owing to the pandemic, will reopen in January regardless of currently low vaccination uptake, President Yoweri Museveni says.

- French economy powers ahead - The French economy, Europe's second-biggest, expands strongly, by three percent, in the third quarter, powered by a sharp increase in household spending and the reopening of key sectors from coronavirus lockdowns.

- Approaching five million dead - The coronavirus has killed at least 4,979,103 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally from official sources on Friday.

The US has suffered the most Covid-related deaths with 743,362, followed by Brazil with 607,068, India with 457,191, Mexico with 287,631 and Russia 236,220.

The countries with the most new deaths were United States with 2,158, followed by Russia with 1,163 and India 805.

Taking into account excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, the World Health Organization estimates the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.

Related Topics

India Dead World Russia Europe China Vote Beijing Brazil United Kingdom South Africa United States Mexico January March November December 2019 Olympics All From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia, Finland May Resume Railway Tourism By End ..

Russia, Finland May Resume Railway Tourism By End of 2021 - Putin

2 minutes ago
 Cummins hails 'form team' England, shrugs off Ashe ..

Cummins hails 'form team' England, shrugs off Ashes impact

2 minutes ago
 Arsenal sickness bug leaves Arteta sweating over s ..

Arsenal sickness bug leaves Arteta sweating over squad fitness

2 minutes ago
 Roman Gul Tennis Championship final to be held on ..

Roman Gul Tennis Championship final to be held on Saturday

2 minutes ago
 UEFA sanction Union Berlin after anti-Semitic abus ..

UEFA sanction Union Berlin after anti-Semitic abuse

6 minutes ago
 KP Governor for promoting locally made Darra Adam ..

KP Governor for promoting locally made Darra Adam Khel weapons

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.