Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis

Paris, March 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Pandemic not yet over: UN - United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres says the pandemic is not yet over and could be prolonged further due to "scandalously unequal" vaccine distribution.

- Austria ends obligatory jabs - Austria suspends mandatory vaccinations for all adults saying the pandemic no longer poses the same danger just weeks after it became the first European Union country to adopt such a law.

- Hong Kong calms fears - Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam says that mandatory testing of the entire population is no longer a priority after fears of a strict Chinese-style citywide lockdown triggered panic.

- Six million dead - Coronavirus has killed at least 6,011,769 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally based on official sources on Wednesday.

The United States has recorded the most Covid deaths with 961,935, followed by Brazil on 652,829 and India with 515,355.

Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid, the WHO estimates the true death toll could be two to three times higher.