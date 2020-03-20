Coronavirus: latest global developments

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Italy overtakes China - Italy on Thursday overtook China's coronavirus death total, its toll reaching 3,405 after it recorded 427 new deaths in 24 hours, according to an AFP toll based on official figures

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ):Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Italy overtakes China - Italy on Thursday overtook China's coronavirus death total, its toll reaching 3,405 after it recorded 427 new deaths in 24 hours, according to an AFP toll based on official figures.

There are now a total of 41,035 cases in the country, where the government announced some lockdown measures will be extended beyond their original deadline of April 3.

- No new domestic cases in China - A major milestone: China recorded zero domestic infections for the first time since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, though it recorded 34 new imported cases.

A government investigation found that police in virus epicentre Wuhan acted "inappropriately" by punishing a doctor who blew the whistle on the outbreak, who has since died.

- 'Millions' could die: UN - The United Nations urged "global solidarity" with poor countries warning millions of people could die from the new coronavirus if it is allowed to spread unchecked.

"If we let the virus spread like wildfire -- especially in the most vulnerable regions of the world -- it would kill millions of people," Secretary General Antonio Guterres said.

- More than 9,800 deaths - Since the virus first emerged in December, more than 230,780 cases have been detected and 9,827 people have died in 158 countries and territories around the world, according to an AFP tally based on official sources as of 1800 GMT Thursday.

After Italy and China, where 3,245 have died out of 80,928 cases the hardest hit countries are Iran with 1,284 deaths and 18,407 cases, Spain, with 767 deaths and 17,147 cases, France with 372 deaths and 9,134 cases and the United States with 150 deaths and 9,415 cases.

- Massive ECB stimulus plan - The European Central Bank announced a surprise 750-billion-euro ($820-billion) scheme to purchase government and corporate bonds.

The European Commission promised to set up a strategic stock of medical protective equipment and respirators to help member states cope with the epidemic.

- US aid plan - US President Donald Trump signed a $100-billion emergency aid package that ensures sick leave to American workers who fall ill from the virus.

The White House and lawmakers are also negotiating a $1.3 trillion package.

The "Big Three" US car makers -- General Motors, Fiat Chrysler and Ford halt operations throughout North America through to March 30.

The US is fast-tracking the anti-malarial drug chloroquine for use as a treatment against the new coronavirus Trump announced.

- Border restrictions - Brazil closes all its land borders for 15 days, except that with Uruguay.

India will ban international flights for a week from Sunday, and Colombia will do so from Monday for one month.

Austria quarantines all passengers arriving by plane.

Australia announces bans on entry for non-residents.

- Confinements - India's government announces a one-day nationwide curfew for its 1.3 billion people for Sunday.

In Northern Cyprus the presidential election scheduled for April is postponed to October.