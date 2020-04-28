Coronavirus: latest global developments

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - World 'should have listened'

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ):Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - World 'should have listened': WHO - The World Health Organization's director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says that the agency sounded the highest level of alarm over the novel coronavirus early on, but that not all countries heeded its advice. "The world should have listened to WHO then, carefully," he says.

- Nearly 209,000 dead worldwide - A total of 208,973 people have died worldwide since the epidemic surfaced in China in December, according to an AFP tally at 1900 GMT on Monday based on official sources.

More than 2,997,540 cases have now been reported in 193 countries or territories.

The United States has the most deaths of any country with 55,563 fatalities.

Italy is the second hardest-hit country, with 26,977 dead. Spain follows with 23,521, then France with 23,293 and the United Kingdom with 21,092.

- British PM back to work - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes his first public appearance since being hospitalised with coronavirus three weeks ago. He says Britain is beginning to "turn the tide" on the outbreak but rejects growing calls to ease a nationwide lockdown.

- Back to school - Norway reopens primary schools to pupils aged six to 10.

The Israeli government is planning to reopen educational institutions in stages from Sunday.

- Testing - The majority of US states do not yet have sufficient COVID-19 testing capacity to consider relaxing stay-at-home orders after May 1, according to an analysis by Harvard researchers and the health news site Stat.

- Reopening - In Italy some construction workers and those in factories making industrial machinery, cars and luxury goods are allowed to go back to work, under strict conditions.

In Switzerland doctors' surgeries, dentists, nursery schools, hairdressers and massage and beauty salons are permitted to reopen.

Restaurants and cafes in Gaza are also to be allowed to reopen from Monday.

- Aid - Egypt says it is seeking an aid package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to offset the economic impact of the pandemic.

South Africa is also seeking coronavirus relief aid from the IMF and the World Bank where it is eligible for up to $4.2 billion (3.9 billion euros).

Southern members urge the 27-member European Union to help save the "strategic" tourism sector.

- Germany: masks obligatory - In Germany it becomes obligatory for people to wear masks on public transport and almost everywhere in shops.

- Tracing - France's privacy watchdog CNIL gives a conditional green light to a government-backed scheme to monitor people infected with coronavirus after confinement is lifted on May 11, subject to civil liberty guarantees and regular oversight.

More than one million Australians download a new smartphone app designed to make coronavirus contact tracing easier.

Israel's Supreme Court gives the government until Thursday to initiate legislation authorising the domestic security agency to continue electronic tracking of those infected with coronavirus.

- Slow recovery for air transport - It will take two to three years for air travel to return to 2019 levels after the coronavirus crisis, Boeing's Chief Executive David Calhoun says.