Coronavirus: latest global developments

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Europe begins easing lockdowns - Several countries in Europe begin the first phase of lifting their lockdowns affecting millions of people.

In Italy people are allowed to meet with family or gather in limited numbers and construction sites and factories get back to work.

Restaurants reopen just for takeaway orders, but bars and ice cream parlours remain shut. Home working is encouraged, the use of public transport discouraged and everyone will have to wear masks in indoor public spaces.

In Spain some small businesses such as hairdressers reopen for individual customer appointments. And in Germany, schools start opening in some regions.

- Japan extends state of emergency - Japan's prime minister Shinzo Abe extends a nationwide state of emergency over the pandemic until May 31.

The state of emergency, imposed on April 7, falls far short of measures seen in parts of Europe and the United States. With its population of 126 million, Japan has to date registered only 510 deaths linked to the coronavirus.

- More than 3.5 million cases - More than 3.5 million cases of the novel coronavirus have been recorded in the world since the epidemic surfaced in China in December, according to an AFP tally at 1100 GMT Monday based on official sources.

There have been 3,521,607 cases and at least 247,503 people have died, of which more than three quarters in Europe and the United States.

On a per capita basis, Belgium has the highest death toll, with 684 deaths per million inhabitants. Spain follows with 544, Italy with 478, Britain (419) and France (381). The United States (204.5) and Germany (80) come far behind.

- Vaccine disagreement - Germany's health minister Jens Spahn says developing a vaccine for the coronavirus could take "years", after US President Donald Trump predicted it could be achieved by the end of 2020.

European leaders are backing an initiative from Brussels to raise 7.5 billion Euros ($8.3 billion) via an online pledging conference on Monday to find a vaccine to curb the pandemic.

- EU green lights Air France aid - The European Union executive Commission approves 7.0 billion euros in French state aid to national carrier Air France to cushion the economic fallout from the pandemic.

- Expo 2020 Dubai delayed - The Expo 2020 Dubai has been postponed by a year because of the coronavirus and will now be held from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022, the Paris-based Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) says. Around 25 million visitors were expected.

- Canadian PM's school doubts - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he does not know if he would send his children back to school when they reopen on May 11 in Quebec, the country's province worst-hit by the coronavirus outbreak. His children actually go to school in Ontario.