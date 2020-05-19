Coronavirus: latest global developments

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ):Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis.

- France, Germany float massive recovery plan - The leaders of France and Germany, Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel, lay out plans for a 500-billion-euro ($544 billion) European fund backed by joint European Union borrowing to fight the economic fallout from the coronavirus.

European markets respond by making spectacular gains, boosted also by reports of early positive results from a US vaccine test.

The Franco-German power couple, however, must still convince their 25 EU partners to accept their plan.

- High-tension WHO assembly - UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres lashes out at countries for "ignoring the recommendations" of the World Health Organization, telling the first virtual meeting of the WHO's World Health Assembly "we are all paying a heavy price".

Chinese President Xi Jinping tells the Assembly, China will make any coronavirus vaccine it develops a "global public good" once it is put into use, promising that China will provide $2 billion in global COVID-19 aid over two years.

But US health secretary Alex Azar blames the WHO for not obtaining or providing the information needed to stem the pandemic. "That failure cost many lives," he says.

- More than 316,000 dead - The pandemic has killed at least 316,333 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1900 GMT on Monday based on official sources.

The United States has recorded the most deaths at 89,874. It is followed by Britain with 34,796, Italy with 32,007, France with 28,239 and Spain with 27,709.

Belgium has the highest death rate per capita with 78 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants.

- Vaccines - US biotech firm Moderna reports promising early results from the first clinical tests of an experimental vaccine, mRNA-1273, against the novel coronavirus.

- Lockdown easing gains pace - Saint Peter's Basilica in the Vatican reopens heralding a return to relative normality in Italy where cafes, restaurants and shops start serving again after over two months of lockdown.

Greece reopens the Acropolis in Athens and all open-air archaeological sites in the country to the public after a two-month closure.

Ireland allows outdoor workers to return to their jobs, while some shops and sports facilities reopen.

- Some flights to resume - Air France says it hopes to double the number of cities it serves, including over 40 European destinations, by the end of June as nations begin to lift coronavirus travel restrictions.

FINNAIR says it will restart routes between Europe and Asia in July.

- Layoffs - Uber announces it is cutting a quarter of its global workforce, laying off another 3,000 people on top of 3,700 jobs slashed at the beginning of the month.

- US car factories reopen - Detroit's "Big Three" carmakers begin to get back to business with masks, temperature checks and social distancing protocols to try to prevent coronavirus outbreaks among workers.

- No risk to orchestras - Vienna's Philharmonic Orchestra says that a study into how far musicians' breath travels when playing instruments shows they face no added risk when performing.