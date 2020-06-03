Coronavirus: latest global developments

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ):Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis.

- France's cafes are back - France marks a symbolic victory as its cafes, bars and restaurants open, for outdoor service only in Paris, fully functional in most other places. Beaches and weddings are also back in business, as are museums and theatres.

- More than 377,000 deaths - The pandemic has killed at least 377,213 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1900 GMT on Tuesday, based on official sources.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 105,644 deaths, followed by Britain with 39,369, Italy with 33,530, Brazil with 29,937 and France with 28,940.

- More than 48,000 dead in Britain - The number of suspected and confirmed deaths from coronavirus in Britain has risen to 48,106, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) says, tallying all fatalities in which COVID-19 was suspected or mentioned on death certificates up to May 22.

The total is significantly higher than the government's latest daily figure of 39,369, which only includes deaths where the patient tested positive for coronavirus.

- Recovery hampered by funding shortfall - World Bank president David Malpass warns the global economy faces "staggeringly large" losses from the pandemic, and tha developing nations will be forced to rethink the structure of their economies.

International donors pledge only $1.35 billion in humanitarian aid to war and coronavirus ravaged Yemen, around half the required $2.41 billion.

- 'Endemic' racial inequalities - Michelle Bachelet, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, says the pandemic's disproportionate impact on ethnic minorities in the US and protests triggered by George Floyd's death had laid bare "endemic inequalities" that must be addressed.

- Rio to start reopening - Although Brazil has one of the world's highest tolls, Rio de Janeiro will start gradually easing lockdown measures Tuesday, beginning with the reopening of places of worship and water sports.

- New restrictions - Zimbabwean security forces clear Harare's city centre and turn back thousands of commuters and motorists as authorities reinforce restrictions to combat the spread of coronavirus following a spike in new cases.

And Equatorial Guinea tells the World Health Organization's representative to leave, accusing her of "falsifying" the country's tally of coronavirus cases.