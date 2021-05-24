Coronavirus losing potency in KP: Health Department

The coronavirus was losing its potency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a significant drop was recorded by the Health Department in the number of active cases of the virus in the province, a report said on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :The coronavirus was losing its potency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a significant drop was recorded by the Health Department in the number of active cases of the virus in the province, a report said on Monday.

According to the Health Department report, the ratio of positivity of coronavirus remained at 6.2 in the province showing a drop in the number of the lethal virus cases.

It said the number of active cases in the province were on decrease as overall 6202 such cases prevailed at different hospitals of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The report said 1086 patients of coronavirus were under treatment at different hospitals of which 47 were reported with critical state and put on ventilators.

While at three big hospitals of Peshawar including Lady Reading Hospital, Khyber Teaching Hospital and Hayatabad Medical Complex, 391 patients of coronavirus infection were admitted of which 62 were in serious condition.