SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) The coronavirus outbreak appears to be hampering South Korea's political life with less than two months to go before the next parliamentary election, media reported on Wednesday.

With more than 30 new cases of infection reported in the last week, state news agency Yonhap describes an absence of campaigning or registrations for candidacy in what is usually an aggressive and contested affair in South Korea.

Instead, parliamentarians have begun calling on the government to increase efforts to quell the spread of the virus, known officially as COVID-19, and to allocate budgetary means to cushion the outbreak's economic impact.

"Community transmissions of the virus will inevitably hurt self-employed people. So I once again request the drafting of an extra budget to ease its impact on the regional economy and support it," Kim Boo-kyum, a ruling party lawmaker who arrived in parliament wearing a mask, was quoted as saying.

With the election scheduled for April 15, Yonhap reports that the main opposition party, the United Future Party, has yet to interview applicants who wish to run for seats on the party's behalf.

South Korea has recorded a total of 82 cases of novel coronavirus infection, with 16 recoveries thus far and no fatalities.

An upsurge of cases was reported on Thursday in the southeastern city of Daegu, with health officials tracing 37 cases to a church service in the city, as reported by the English-language Korea Herald.

COVID-19 was first detected in Wuhan, located in China's Hubei Province, in late December and has since spread to more than 25 countries. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in mainland China has crossed 74,000, with over 2,100 patients having died, according to China's health authorities.