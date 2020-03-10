UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Outbreak Milder In Russia Thanks To Precautions - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 04:02 PM

Coronavirus Outbreak Milder in Russia Thanks to Precautions - Kremlin

Russia is in a better situation than other European nations when it comes to tackling the coronavirus outbreak thanks to precautions it has taken, the Kremlin spokesman told reporters on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) Russia is in a better situation than other European nations when it comes to tackling the coronavirus outbreak thanks to precautions it has taken, the Kremlin spokesman told reporters on Tuesday.

"The global situation leaves much to be desired, to say the least.

The situation here is better that generally in Europe thanks to the efforts made and measures taken, but there is no reason to be complacent," Dmitry Peskov said.

Russia is taking "most energetic measures" to contain the spread of the COVID-19 viral disease, he assured reporters, adding that President Vladimir Putin was working as usual.

"There have been no changes. His trips to [Russian] regions are on schedule. We do not rule out that there may be changes in the dates of major international events abroad, but the president's agenda has not been altered," the spokesman said.

Related Topics

Russia Europe Vladimir Putin May Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Qalandars will take on Zalmis today

5 minutes ago

State Bank of Pakistan injects Rs 10 bn into marke ..

7 minutes ago

CCRI to provide quality cotton seed at official pr ..

5 minutes ago

All Sudanese Security Agencies Took Part in Crackd ..

5 minutes ago

Russia Registers 3 Ceasefire Violations in Syria O ..

5 minutes ago

China develops robot for throat swab sampling

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.