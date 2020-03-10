Coronavirus Outbreak Milder in Russia Thanks to Precautions - Kremlin

Russia is in a better situation than other European nations when it comes to tackling the coronavirus outbreak thanks to precautions it has taken, the Kremlin spokesman told reporters on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) Russia is in a better situation than other European nations when it comes to tackling the coronavirus outbreak thanks to precautions it has taken, the Kremlin spokesman told reporters on Tuesday.

"The global situation leaves much to be desired, to say the least.

The situation here is better that generally in Europe thanks to the efforts made and measures taken, but there is no reason to be complacent," Dmitry Peskov said.

Russia is taking "most energetic measures" to contain the spread of the COVID-19 viral disease, he assured reporters, adding that President Vladimir Putin was working as usual.

"There have been no changes. His trips to [Russian] regions are on schedule. We do not rule out that there may be changes in the dates of major international events abroad, but the president's agenda has not been altered," the spokesman said.